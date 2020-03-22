New Orleans, LA COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Sites

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) Saturday, the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the New Orleans Health Department announced the expansion of testing criteria at two drive-through COVID-19 testing locations in Orleans Parish. Beginning tomorrow, Sunday, March 22, the testing will be available daily to any individual with a fever and other symptoms, with a cap of 100 tests per day, per site.

New Orleans sites will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily or until the daily cap of 100 tests has been reached at an individual site.

New Orleans Drive-Through COVID-19 Locations

Mahalia Jackson Theater Parking Lot

1419 Basin Street, New Orleans, LA 70116

University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena Parking Lot

6801 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70148

A third site is located at the Alario Center on the Westbank, operated by the Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Department.

Procedure

Upon arrival at a site, individuals will be required to remain in their vehicles and to provide identification and health insurance information, although everyone will be tested regardless of whether or not they have insurance.

Personnel in full medical protective gear will check the individual’s temperature with a no-touch thermometer and insert a nasal swab to obtain the necessary sample. Test results will be given by phone within three to five days. See fact sheet on testing procedures.

For the safety of the testing personnel, the drive-through sites will not be able to accommodate walk-up individuals. Individuals must arrive in a vehicle.

Testing is made possible by a pilot program with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The drive-through testing sites are operated by the City of New Orleans, with assistance from the Louisiana National Guard, the Medical Reserve Corps, and the U.S. Public Health Service.

