New Orleans: City Responds To Impacts From Tropical Storm Cristobal

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) The City of New Orleans continues to respond to what is now Tropical Depression Cristobal, which brought rain, wind and coastal flooding to the area. Rain will continue to be possible through the evening with a flash flood watch in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday. A coastal flood advisory also remains in effect for areas outside of the levee system through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

After experiencing the high end of forecast coastal flooding in excess of five feet, water has significantly receded in areas outside of the levee system, including Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine, and Irish Bayou. Mayor Cantrell has lifted the voluntary evacuation order for these areas.

Emergency Operations

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness continues to manage the City’s Emergency Operations Center, which has been activated during this weather event and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Parks and Parkways is responding to over 33 reported tree emergencies. Residents are asked to call 3-1-1 or visit nola.gov/311 to report downed trees in public rights of way. Curbside collections of garbage and recycling continue as scheduled for eligible residents.

In anticipation of heavy rain with Cristobal, the City of New Orleans lifted parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks to allow residents to move their vehicles to higher ground. Parking restrictions will go back into effect at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9. When moving vehicles from the neutral ground, residents are asked to drive slowly to avoid making tracks in the ground.

During its response to Tropical Storm Cristobal, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) Operations staff reported Monday, June 8, that a second generator, known as an Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) generator, was taken out of service for repairs.

The utility can produce enough of the unusual 25 Hz electricity needed to run New Orleans’ oldest drainage pumps. The loss, however, further reduces redundancy for the power system. The first EMD went out of service on Friday as the utility prepared for TS Cristobal’s arrival. That unit is anticipated to be repaired and back in service this week.

Cleanup Tips

As residents begin to clean up debris in their yards, they are asked to do the following to prepare for Sanitation collection:

Cut tree limbs and branches in four feet (or less) lengths.

Bundle limbs and branches.

Clear leaves and debris from in front of catch basins.

Bag and secure leaves.

