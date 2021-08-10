New Orleans: Ashley Green Pleads Guilty to Bank Larceny

New Orleans Woman, Ashley Green Pleads Guilty to Bank Larceny in Theft of Over $200,000 Using Patient Information Stolen from Metairie Medical Clinic

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that ASHLEY GREEN, age 41, pled guilty as charged on August 4, 2021, to a one count Bank Larceny Bill of Information. Her co-defendants, Brandon Livas, age 34 and Royale Lassai, age 29, both from New Orleans, Louisiana pled guilty as charged in July 2019 to a one count Bill of Information with Bank Larceny, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2113(b).

In papers filed with the court signed by GREEN, she admitted that Lassai was employed in a Metairie, Louisiana medical clinic. Lassai, without authority, obtained personal information of patients including dates of birth, social security numbers and addresses. Lassai sold the information to her cousin, GREEN, who used this information to fraudulently obtain debit cards issued by the victim banks, Capital One and Whitney. These fraudulently obtained cards were mailed to an address controlled by GREEN. GREEN and Livas then used the cards to withdraw at least $200,000 from the victims’ accounts. Lassai was paid at least $1,000 to pilfer the patient’s information.

GREEN faces up to ten (10) years incarceration, a $250,000 fine, restitution and up to three (3) years supervised release. GREEN must pay a mandatory $100 special assessment cost. Sentencing is set for December 8, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans praised the work of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Inspection Service, in investigating the matter. Assistant United States Attorney Carter K.D. Guice, Jr. is in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today