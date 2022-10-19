New opportunities of the crypto market: review of CryptoKG online money earning platform | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

What online projects to earn money allow you to make good profits? Let’s look at CryptoKG online money earning platform for cryptocurrencies and find out if you can make good money here from home.

Key facts about CryptoKG:

CryptoKG is a licensed cryptocurrency exchange with a wide functionality. Here you can exchange euros and dollars for cryptocurrency, buy and sell popular coins and tokenized assets.

The company is found in the UK and is regulated by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority).

The services of the platform are used by traders from 140 countries.

Users of the exchange have access to 300+ assets for margin trading and investing.

Cryptocurrency exchange

One of the most highly demanded services among crypto traders is exchange. CryptoKG exchange offers a service of licensed exchange of fiat money to BTC and stablecoins USDT.

New clients after registering in the service also need to be verified (a requirement of EU legislation) in order to be able to access the cryptocurrency exchange. With verification the first exchange can take about 30 minutes, further the procedure will take less than 5 minutes.

After the exchange, the client’s funds are preserved on his personal secure account and can be used for trading. Important! You can open a trading account only in cryptocurrency (not fiat currency).

Trading platform

CryptoKG online money earning platform is available directly in the Personal Cabinet of the user on the company’s website. There is no need to download it, that allows traders to get quick access to the crypto market at any time and in any place where you have the Internet.

The platform offers charts of 300+ marketable assets with real-time quotes. The CryptoKG website states that the exchange receives liquidity from major banks to provide clients with advantageous trading conditions.

CryptoKG trading conditions (tight spreads and small swaps) are very suitable not only for beginners but also for professional traders.

Trading assets

Cryptocurrencies. In CryptoKG you can buy and sell the most popular cryptocurrencies: the platform has about 100 cryptocurrencies in total.

Coin List: BTC, ETH, MKR, BNB, BCH, LTC, KSM, DASH, ETC, SOL, DCR, BTG, ATOM, NEO, REP, LINK, DOT, KNC, OMG, GXS, ANT, XTZ, EOS, ENJ, ADA, BNT, XRP, ZRX, ICX, BEAM, CVC, XLM, ARDR, BLZ, TRX, DOGE, AION, DATA, IOTX, DOCK, GTO, IOST, BTS, DGB, FUN, BTT, DENT, SHIB.

Tokenized stocks . These are stocks of major U.S. and European companies in the form of digital tokens. They can be bought for cryptocurrency.

These are stocks of major U.S. and European companies in the form of digital tokens. They can be bought for cryptocurrency. Tokenized Metals. Precious metals are a good alternative to cryptocurrencies as the least risky assets. Gold, silver, palladium and platinum are available as well.

Precious metals are a good alternative to cryptocurrencies as the least risky assets. Gold, silver, palladium and platinum are available as well. Tokenized commodities. Commodity assets traded on the Chicago Exchange – corn, beans, cocoa, grain.

Commodity assets traded on the Chicago Exchange – corn, beans, cocoa, grain. Tokenized energy assets. Oil and gas are in the portfolios of most professional investors. CryptoKG clients also trade them and make good money from home.

Oil and gas are in the portfolios of most professional investors. CryptoKG clients also trade them and make good money from home. Tokenized indices. Exchange indices of Britain, France, USA and Japan.

Quotes for tokens in CryptoKG match the exchange, so the crypto exchange can be recommended as a universal broker for trading in all types of markets.

Leverage from 1:5 to 1:20 is available for trading depending on the asset and type of client account. Margin trading gives traders more opportunities for profitable transactions, and this is an obvious plus of CryptoKG.

Types of accounts and their benefits

The exchange offers six accounts: SILVER, GOLD, PLATINUM, VIP, VIP+ and DRAGON. There is also a demo account.

The minimum amount to open a real account is 500 USDT.

Depending on the type of account customers have the additional tools such as:

Analytics

Transaction analysis

Personal Financial Advisor

Trading Signals

Trading robots

Risk-free deals

Increased leverage up to 1:20

Accumulation interest rate on account balance

Thanks to these tools, both beginners and professional traders can make good money from home.

Registration and Verification

To register, you need to fill out a simple form on the website (name, phone number, email). After registration you will have a Personal Account with the trading platform.

The next step is mandatory verification. To do this, you need to upload scanned copies of your documents in the Personal Account. Only after that you will be able to exchange cryptocurrencies and trade.

Features of deposit and withdrawal of funds

The exchange offers over 20 payment methods, including bank cards and transfers, cryptocurrencies and electronic payment systems.

Clients do not have to pay any additional commissions for depositing and withdrawing funds. In this aspect, the exchange looks more appealing than most online projects for earning money.

Conclusion. Pros and cons of CryptoKG

CryptoKG is a really innovative platform that deserves your attention.

Pros:

European license

Lots of marketable assets

Increased leverage

Licensed exchange

Favourable deposit and withdrawal

Additional tools for trading

Cons:

Account opening only in cryptocurrency

Mandatory verification (requires extra time)

Since the disadvantages are insignificant and the advantages are significant, we can recommend this exchange.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.