New Nifty target at 20,185; 3-year out, 30,000 likely: Laurence Balanco

“Our base case is financials is the key driver for the current uptrend in the Nifty and on a three years’ and longer term basis, we think it will continue to be the driver. Other sectors will participate here and there, but the rerating in financials should be the key,” says Laurence Balanco, Technical Analyst, CLSA.

Your view on the Nifty earlier this year was closer to 17,500. We are now trading at almost 19,000. Have you revisited your Nifty view and do you think we are in for solid gains going forward as well?

We have to revisit the view. From the start of the year, we were taking profits at around 17,000, looking for a pullback to 15,400 but the view did change in August when we managed to recapture the 200-day moving average and from an October low, we have a strong year end.

Last week’s breakout in the Nifty gives us a new upside target of 20,185. We have got momentum confirming it and probably the most interesting thing in the Indian market right now is that smallcaps, after underperforming all year, have started to participate and we have seen a breakout in the smallcap index too.

Historically, December has been a strong month for global equity markets in general. Four out of the last five times, Dow, MSCI Emerging Market Index and even Nifty closed in the green. Are we in for a last hurrah for the year for global financial markets, especially equity as an asset class?

There is no evidence why we should not see further gains in a typical seasonal positive period of time. The trends that we have seen develop from the October low should continue into the New Year.



ET Now: Nifty has made an all-time high after a gap of one year and historically, we have seen that when these new highs are made after one year, one just does not make a new high, one overshoots that. So, are we in for another 8-10% strong move for the Nifty before we peak out?



Laurence Balanco: We are still looking at the upside target of 20,185 for the current breakout. We see some volatility through the first half of 2023 and we would expect to see a pull back and potentially a retest of the 200-day moving average for the Nifty. But more broadly, we think those longer term uptrends will remain intact but we would expect some volatility through the first half of 2023 after peaking around that 20,100 to 20,200 area.



Do you see the current combination of banks and cyclicals driving Indian markets higher or could that change now?

We are seeing some of the laggards play catch up. In particular, we have seen a breakout in the IT sector this week. That had lagged all year and we are finally participating into the year-end. But if we are looking at the long-term drivers for Nifty’s uptrend, we remain bullish on the Nifty Bank and more importantly, if you break down the bank index. It is the PSU banks that are leading this year’s move and they can continue to rerate versus the broader banks which remain the leadership group for the markets on a longer term basis.

India has done very well this year both on an absolute basis and a relative basis. What are the chances that next year the reverse could happen in which India remains flat and rest of the emerging markets and the world comes back?

Laurence Balanco: There is that potential looking at other opportunities particularly when China rallies and we have seen that through the month of November when we do get a recovery in China, the Nifty in relative terms at least underperforms and in this case it went up less. There is the fact that the China market, the Taiwan and Korea markets have been perennial underperformers over the past two years and we are getting better policy news out of China as well as potential recovery in the second half. Then we could see the Nifty rise less. So there could be a relative underperformance, but in absolute terms the uptrend will remain intact.

For those who missed the rally completely as they were waiting for a decline and a second half unwinding pressure, that has not come through. What should be the advice now when it comes to buying the Nifty or the Bank Nifty?

Again, into the year-end, we are still looking for this 20,185 area and we would look for some volatility through having a peak in the first quarter and a pull back into the second quarter. It would be lining up that kind of volatility and pullback into the second quarter as a buying opportunity and a daily weakness in the first half of 2023 back to the 200-day moving average would offer a good risk reward entry point. In the near term, the momentum that we have seen in the market carries forward and takes the market higher.

How would you read into the comeback by S&P, S&P earlier this week crawled back from bear market to bull market, what does that mean because S&P ultimately is the mother market, it is the most actively traded index in the world?

While everybody looks at this 20% swing, our base case has been that from an October low, we could get an overshoot of the 200-day moving average and get an upside target of 43,00 on the S&P. We are expecting a peak at that level in the first quarter and a retest of the October lows. We have done some work looking at S&P performance once it is confirmed recession and we typically see at least an 11% decline once recession is confirmed.

I think that the risk is in the first half of 2023 which will take the S&P down to the 3,600 area in a corrective phase. If there is a deeper recession, then the October lows of 3,500 can be tested and so investors should be nimble and look for opportunities.

In the near term, that opportunity is for a push to 4,300 but come January, February and we would be looking at opportunities to take profit and look for a pullback to at least a 3600 to 3700 area. So, we are remaining more tactical with the calls in the US market.

How would you say that whether it is Dow or S&P, Nifty or Bank Nifty, Chinese stocks or the Brazilian stocks, equity markets for the next 6-8 or 8-12 weeks could be in an uptrend?

Yes in general terms we should see that and we have seen it across the board and even the lagging markets that have underperformed are playing catch up like the Chinese markets after north Asian markets. We will have a risk-on rally into the start of a new year.

Would you say that for India, every decline is a buying opportunity but for every other market and especially for western markets, every uptick is a time when you should lock out and book some gains – the reverse?

I think you have to be more selective. There are a few markets like Indonesia where, like India, one can use pullbacks as buying opportunities and in particular if you look at these markets in local currency terms, the picture does skew and change if you translate these charts into dollar terms.

So there are different structures but if one is a domestic investor, the pullbacks in the Nifty are buying opportunities. But likewise in Indonesia, in local currency terms there is an uptrend and in Japan too, in local currency terms, the market is above the 200-day average. So there are good trending phases in local currencies in a few markets across the world.

Our conclusion on the US market is that one needs to be more nimble and look at opportunistic trades within that market because the volatility will remain high.

What is your view on the dollar index? Is the dollar index at 115, 116 peaked out for a long-long time?

Yes, we are getting a major topping process in that dollar index and near term, the dollar index trades down to the 102, 101 area. We would anticipate a rebound sometime in the first quarter back towards the 110 area but we would make the statement that any rebound in the dollar would be a selling opportunity as their topping pattern completes in 2023.

So for 2023, what in your mind could be the broader range for the dollar index? What are the two ends in which you think the dollar index could move?

We would not expect the dollar index to trade above 110 in 2023 and we would expect it to fall and trade closer to 95 by the end of 2023.

If that holds true and the dollar index moves closer to 100 and even goes below 100, the historical correlation is that money moves back into emerging markets and back into commodities. Do you see the script playing out?

Yes, the Asian dollar index versus Asia ex-Japan versus the world, is one of the closest relationships. When Asian currencies are stronger and dollar weaker, Asian equity markets tend to outperform global equity markets. Probably the big trend reversal that we will see with this top in the dollar is that the rest of the world, the MSCI world ex-US, will get relative outperformance versus the broader world index. That is driven by the reversal in the dollar trend at the end of the day. So the rest of the world’s assets outperform US assets basically.

Do you see crude also coming back if the dollar index cools down?

Yes, crude has been very volatile and in fact last Friday we were looking at a break below the $85-88 support area but after the last four sessions, we have had consecutive gains and Brent has managed to recapture that $85-88 dollar area. We are getting some whipsaw signals within Brent. Essentially there is this broad trading range of $85-88 in the bottom end and roughly a $123 in the top end of that range. So, we are looking for more volatility and not a very dynamic trend in Brent right now. It is more of a trading range.

If you have to mark three assets for us, where you think markets right now are extremely overbought and which sooner than later will have to align to their means?

We would probably think overbought is a misused term in technicals because most of these indicators look at the momentum and the rate of change of momentum. I would highlight where we have seen that slowing upside turned in a reversal is obviously in the dollar and we think that trend continues to unfold in favour of further dollar weakness.

We have recently seen a base breakout in gold and we think that will continue to rerate at least in the first half of 2023 and we have got an upside target of $1,890-1,900. Gold can outperform and if you are looking at the relative performance, we think emerging markets can outperform developed markets from their recent basing pattern and in the first half of 2023.

What about the reverse? Where do you think things are extremely oversold and you would play for a bounce?

We have been already seeing it playing out right now. There are no extremes in markets. The most extreme sort of oversold markets in October was the China market and we have seen a significant rebound in those markets on an extended level to what we have seen previously. Looking in across asset classes, we do not have an extremely oversold market. We have already seen November relieve some of those extremes that we saw in October.

If you have to say look at three years out not three months out, what could be the potential of Nifty and how high could it scale?

It is clearly a long-term uptrend. This market can quite easily be closer to the 30,000 area.

Do you see that led by financials, the current leaders or could it be a combination of new sectors also jumping in?

The US markets can reclaim the peaks they made in December 2021 and early January 2022, Do you see that happening in 12 to 14 months?

We do not see it in 2023 like is said earlier on we think there will be more volatility heading into the first half of 2023 after peaking at 4300 and we do not see the structure into the start of the New Year that can get us to new highs in 2023 that might develop in the second half of 2023 but as it stands currently we think it is a low probability event that is the S&P makes new highs in 2023.

