New MPs handed list of bullies and sex pests to stay away from in Parliament

NEW MPs are handed a list of bullies and sex pests to stay away from in Parliament to stay safe.

Labour MP Charlotte Nichols claimed there is a “whisper network list” of roughly 40 politicians to avoid at all costs.

1MP Charlotte Nichols claims there is a list of around 40 politicians that new MP’s must avoidCredit: Getty

She said she was told she should never be alone with these people, accept a drink from them or share a lift with them – and to stay “as far as possible”.

Ms Nichols, who was elected in 2019, said she would have the “perfect job” if it was not for “abuse online” and “the culture of toxicity” within Westminster.

She stressed the most “dangerous” people are those “you least suspect”.

She told the BBC: “When I first came into Parliament, there was a group of people that I knew who kind of sat me down and gave me a list of MPs who I should never accept a drink from, who I should never be alone with, who I should never get in a lift with, and who I should try to avoid as far as possible to keep myself safe.

“We all know and nothing is done and they continue to walk around and do their jobs – and there’s that kind of culture of impunity on it.”

The Sun in 2017 revealed a staggering sex pest dossier naming several Cabinet ministers and senior allies which had bad reps in Westminster – drawn up by anonymous staffers.

But since then a string more sex scandals have rocked the Commons.

Boris Johnson’s government was brought down last summer after The Sun revealed minister Chris Pincher allegedly groped two men in a posh club.

And Labour MP Chris Mattheson resigned last month after being found to have made “unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances” towards other staff.