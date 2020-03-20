New Milford Man Nikos Chelioudakis Charged with Federal Firearm Offenses

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Kelly D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Boston Field Division, today announced that, on February 20, 2020, a federal grand jury in Bridgeport returned an indictment charging Nikos Chelioudakis, 34, of New Milford, with multiple firearm offenses.

Chelioudakis has been detained since his arrest on March 5, 2020.

As alleged in the indictment, in August 2019, Chelioudakis sold a Walther Model P22, .22-caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number to an individual, who is identified in the indictment as “D.R.” At the time of the sale, Chelioudakis, who was an unlawful user of a controlled substance, had reasonable cause to believe that D.R. was also an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

According to statements made in court, shortly after Chelioudakis sold the handgun to D.R., it is alleged that D.R. used the handgun in homicide.

It is a violation of federal law to possess a firearm as an unlawful user of controlled substances, or to sell a firearm knowing that the purchaser is an unlawful user of controlled substances.

The indictment charges Chelioudakis with one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years; one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, and one count of unlawful sale or transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

U.S. Attorney Durham stressed that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This matter is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Danbury Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elena L. Coronado.

