New Mexico Governor on infrastructure bill

SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement on the Senate passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure package, which will deliver funding for public works projects nationwide as well as, among myriad other investments, fund essential initiatives that will help the United States tackle the climate crisis:

“It’s finally Infrastructure Week. On behalf of the New Mexicans whose economic future will be brightened by the enactment of this crucial piece of legislation, I want to express my profound gratitude to President Biden and the bipartisan group of leaders who came together to secure today’s passage in the Senate. This enormously important vehicle for job creation and climate mitigation was a campaign promise of the president – and he has delivered. This bill means millions of good-paying blue-collar jobs, it means rebuilt roads and bridges and dams and airports, it means clean drinking water and better internet service for rural areas, and it means better and fast-tracked climate infrastructure to address the existential threat of a warming planet. And more. It is no exaggeration to suggest the Biden infrastructure deal will have a positive impact on our nation – and New Mexico – for decades to come. I’m grateful to Sens. Heinrich and Luján for their ongoing efforts to benefit New Mexico in Washington, and I look forward to continued momentum in Congress on the issues that matter most to New Mexico families.”