New Mexico Governor Grants Pardon to 19 individuals

SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued another series of pardons, invoking her power of executive clemency for 19 individuals convicted of crimes in New Mexico, the majority of whom had been found guilty of a non-violent offense.

This latest instance of executive clemency from Gov. Lujan Grisham follows 12 pardons issued in January 2021 and 19 in 2020, the latter of which were the first pardons issued in the state since 2012.

The forgiven offenses committed by the individuals include fraud, drug possession, drug distribution and burglary, among others. Nearly all of the offenses were at least a decade old, some dating back several decades.

Article V, Section 6 of the New Mexico Constitution provides that the “governor shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons, after conviction for all offenses except treason and in cases of impeachment.” The governor’s decision to pardon is “unrestrained by any consideration other than the conscience and wisdom and the sense of public duty of the governor.”

The governor’s pardoning power extends to all offenses committed under state law other than the offenses of impeachment and treason. The governor does not have authority to pardon convictions for violations of municipal ordinances or convictions from another jurisdiction, such as convictions from other states and convictions under federal law.

The governor’s pardon restores certain fundamental rights, such as the right to vote and the right to hold public office and other positions of public trust.

Pardons are filed with the Office of the Secretary of State; applications are referred for review to the state Parole Board, which provides non-binding recommendations to the governor.

Those interested in applying for executive clemency may visit this website, download the administration’s guidelines for executive clemency here and download the application for executive clemency here.