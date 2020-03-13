New Mexico announces sixth presumptive positive COVID-19 case

SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) New Mexico health officials on Thursday afternoon announced a sixth New Mexico resident tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, adding to the five presumptive positive tests this week.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent case is a Santa Fe County woman in her 50s with known recent international travel to Italy. She is at home in isolation.

The other five presumptive positive tests in New Mexico were:

A Socorro County husband and wife both in their 60s with known recent international travel to Egypt.

A woman in her 70s in Bernalillo County with known recent travel to the New York City area.

A Santa Fe County woman in her 60s with known recent travel to the New York City area.

A Bernalillo County woman in her 40s. The Department of Health is investigating a possible travel link.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into each of the presumptive positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

The presumptive positive specimens have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Secretary of Health Kathy Kunkel on Thursday issued a public health order temporarily suspending all public gatherings of 100 or more individuals.

State health officials also announced Thursday that TriCore Reference Laboratories now has the ability to test for COVID-19, significantly increasing COVID-19 testing capacity in New Mexico.

The governor and Department of Health are urging New Mexicans to:

Remain home from work or school if you are sick

Avoid all non-essential travel to affected out-of-state areas; and exercise extreme caution with all out-of-state travel

Remain home (“self-isolate”) if you are sick and call the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453 if you are exhibiting any of the symptoms of COVID-19

Those symptoms include fever, cough or trouble breathing

And continue taking precautionary steps to protect your health and the health of others, such as:

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Clean “high-touch” surfaces daily with regular household cleaners

Avoid sharing personal household items

Additional advisories, guidance and orders will follow as conditions warrant.

The state Department of Health is updating its dedicated COVID-19 webpage, viewable here: cv.nmhealth.org.