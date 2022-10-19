New Meme Token “Supported” by Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Surges on New Listing, Here’s Why This BTC Bear Market Is Different: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

New memetoken “supported” by Vitalik Buterin emerges

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has recently suggested creating a new crypto project that would be called “THE Protocol” so that bots mention “THE” every time they use their common shilling phrases on Twitter. One enthusiast loved Buterin’s idea so much that he or she created a real project out of it. Shortly after the tweet, the token contract for $THE was created and added 1,000% to its value. To thank Buterin for the idea, the token creator sent the Ethereum co-founder 10% of the total supply of THE. Even though a couple of popular investors bought the token, some large addresses have already dropped their holdings. Numerous on-chain and market researching platforms released DYOR warnings when describing the token.

BabyDoge price soars on this new listing

According to an official announcement by Vietnamese exchange ONUS, it has extended its list of supported coins by adding Baby Doge Coin . The meme coin was listed under the ticker BABYDOGE1M. From now on, ONUS exchange users will be able to trade and convert BabyDoge against USDT and VNDC, as well as make off-chain transactions with the meme coin. Due to a low conversion rate of VNDC to BabyDoge, one BABYDOGE1M will be equal in value to 1,000,000 BabyDoge. The coin spiked on the news, jumping from $0.000000001181 to $0.000000001266 on Oct. 15. Currently, BabyDoge is trading at $0.00000000117.

Here’s why this Bitcoin bear market is different, according to leading trading firm

According to trading firm Cumberland, this Bitcoin bear market cycle is different from previous ones due to the high trading volume. The firm noted that despite the largest cryptocurrency’s price being significantly down from its 2021 high, spot and derivatives volumes regularly top $50 billion every day, signaling that the market is still extremely healthy. Per Cumberland’s conclusion, this time is really different since Bitcoin continues to see strong trading activity. As reported by U.Today , BTC remains on the ropes, currently trading below the $20,000 level. Bitcoin failed to recover despite the U.S. stock market’s two-day bullish streak.

Ads

SHIB burning extremely different since start of fall