New law will ban conversion therapy for transgender and gay people, gov confirms

LGBT conversion therapy will be BANNED in Britain, the government confirmed today.

Ministers will bring forward a bill to stop religious institutions from trying to force gay people to turn straight, and trans people to stop identifying as a different gender.

1LGBT conversion therapy will be banned in BritainCredit: AFP

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said: “We recognise the strength of feeling on the issue of harmful conversion practices and remain committed to protecting people from these practices and making sure they can live their lives free from the threat of harm or abuse.

“It is right that this issue is tackled through a dedicated and tailored legislative approach, which is why we are announcing today that the Government will publish a draft Bill which will set out a proposed approach to ban conversion practices, this will apply to England and Wales.

“The Bill will protect everyone, including those targeted on the basis of their sexuality, or being transgender.”

Campaigners have fought for years to ban the cruel practice of conversion therapy.

In 2018 then-PM Theresa May vowed to outlaw it, as did Boris Johnson while in No10.

But the issue was delayed due to political disagreements over trans conversion therapy.

Some Labour and Tory MPs worried an outright ban would prevent children struggling with gender identity from discussing the matter with a genuine therapist.

Today Ms Donelan clarified that although trans conversion therapy will be banned, new legislation will not “through a lack of clarity, harm the growing number of children and young adults experiencing gender related distress”.

It will also ensure there is no chilling effect or criminalisation of “legitimate conversations parents or clinicians may have with their children”.