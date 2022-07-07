New Jersey State Police Begins Accepting Applications

West Trenton – Colonel Patrick J. Callahan announced the opening of the New Jersey State Police application process for the position of State Trooper. Applications will be accepted online starting today, July 5, 2022, to Sunday, August 2, 2022. All eligible men and women are encouraged to apply. Those interested should visit www.NJTrooper.com to complete the online application.

Troopers can pursue one of the more than 120 diverse career paths that the State Police offers based on personal interests and specialized skills, while also working to ensure the public’s safety. The New Jersey State Police has embarked on an intensive recruiting campaign with assistance from Governor Phil Murphy, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin, members of the Governor’s cabinet, and members of the New Jersey legislature.

“The men and women in our State Police force come from many different backgrounds but they all have one thing in common, to protect and serve those in our state,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “I have had the pleasure of working and interacting with many of our State Police officers in my time as Governor and I look forward to welcoming the next class of brave Troopers joining this great organization,”

“Now more than ever, we need individuals with a diversity of skills, backgrounds, and experiences who are committed to public service so that our State Police is reflective of the communities they are sworn to protect,” said Acting Attorney General Platkin. “We’re calling on talented, dedicated applicants to step up and join us as we rise to meet the challenges of the future.”

“The New Jersey State Police is committed to finding the finest candidates to serve as Troopers who not only reflect the great diversity of our state, but our core values of honor, duty, and fidelity. We want the best men and women out there who will advance our public safety mission for the next one hundred years,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “I would like to thank Governor Murphy, his cabinet members, Acting Attorney General Platkin and the New Jersey legislature for greatly assisting the State Police with our recruiting campaign.”

Here are the minimum requirements to apply:

An applicant must have a bachelor’s degree, signifying completion of the undergraduate curriculum and graduation from an accredited college or university. To meet the bachelor’s degree requirement, an applicant must have completed all academic, financial, and administrative obligations to be conferred a bachelor’s degree by June 30, 2022.

OR

An applicant must have an associate’s degree or 60 college credits from an accredited college or university AND at least 24 months of satisfactory employment and/or military experience by June 30, 2022. Work experience must equate to 104 weeks of employment, including military experience, with a minimum of 20 hours of work per week. The 104 weeks are not required to be consecutive.

OR

An applicant must have 30 college credits from an accredited college or university AND at least 24 months of active duty military service by June 30, 2022.

If an applicant does not meet any of the above minimum qualifications, they may still meet the following:

An applicant must have 80 college credits from an accredited college or university by June 30, 2022, AND to enter the background portion of the Selection Process, with successful completion of all other phases, an applicant must have a bachelor’s degree by June 30, 2023, signifying completion of the undergraduate curriculum and graduation from an accredited college or university.

However, if this option is chosen as the minimum qualification during the online application open enrollment process, the applicant will NOT be considered for the current selection process but moved to the following selection process based on the date their degree will be conferred.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old as of the date of the application and must not reach their 35th birthday prior to the graduation of their State Police class.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and must have a current driver’s license at the time of application.