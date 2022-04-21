New Jersey – Renovations to Perth Amboy Train Station

Governor Murphy, Speaker Coughlin, and Assemblywoman Lopez Join NJ TRANSIT in Breaking Ground on Significant Renovations to Perth Amboy Train Station

$45.5 Million Upgrade Will Make Historical Station Fully Accessible

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy, NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett, Speaker Craig Coughlin, Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, and other state and local officials today celebrated the groundbreaking on major renovations to transform the Perth Amboy Train Station into a modern, customer-focused, and fully-accessible facility. Renovations will include the construction of two new high-level platforms, four new elevators, and additional ramps and stairs to provide greater access to the station’s platforms.

“The renovations to this historical train station represent my Administration’s ongoing commitment to investing in our public transportation infrastructure,” said Governor Murphy. “As commuters once again return to the trains they relied upon pre-pandemic to get to work or school, they must have confidence in the safety, comfort, and reliability of NJ TRANSIT. Enhancing accessibility and transforming the experience of commuters through innovative improvements will benefit countless commuters who rely on NJ TRANSIT both here in Perth Amboy and throughout our state.”

“Improvements to the Perth Amboy Station are another step in NJ TRANSIT’s commitment to provide accessible mobility for the communities it serves,” said NJ TRANSIT Chair and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “I look forward to continuing these efforts at stations across New Jersey.”

“Improving our transportation infrastructure is another example of NJ TRANSIT’s commitment to a safer, more enjoyable customer experience for all,” said NJ TRANSIT Board Vice-Chair and Board Capital Planning, Policy & Privatization Committee Chair Cedrick T. Fulton. “This station is a milestone for accessibility and inclusion.”

“The groundbreaking we celebrate today will significantly improve the customer experience for the hundreds of customers who depend on this station every day,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “Most importantly, aligned with one of the five over-arching goals in our 10-Year Strategic Plan (NJT2030) to power a stronger and fairer New Jersey for all communities, Perth Amboy Station will be fully accessible for customers with mobility impairments when construction is complete.”

Plans to improve the historical station Perth Amboy Train Station – which served an average of 874 weekday customer trips prior to the pandemic – were included in NJ TRANSIT’s 5-year capital plan launched in June 2020. The approximate $45.5 million awarded to a construction contractor to perform these renovations was funded with a combination of federal and state monies. Upon completion of the project, the station will meet accessibility requirements of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

These renovations are among many other upgrades the Administration has planned for NJ TRANSIT’s older rail infrastructure. Other projects underway include improvements along the North Jersey Coast Line and Northeast Corridor totaling more than $2 billion dollars – including the revitalization of the Elizabeth Train Station and the construction of the new Portal North and Raritan River bridges.

“This is a great day for Perth Amboy residents who rely on public transportation,” said Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. “These much-needed improvements will make the historic Perth Amboy train station accessible for everyone who uses it and will make important upgrades to the station’s buildings. I look forward to seeing the newly renovated station when the construction is complete and thank everyone who made this day a reality.”

“Any time we can invest in infrastructure projects that serve to improve accessibility for all residents, including our seniors and individuals with disabilities, is a good day for New Jersey,” said Senator Joe Vitale. “The long-anticipated enhancement and modernization of the Perth Amboy Station will allow us to maintain its history and architectural integrity while providing the necessary physical upgrades to meet the requirements under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. New platforms, elevators and ramps will be a welcome addition, and will make the overall NJ TRANSIT customer experience easier and more enjoyable for all.”

“As construction commences for renovations to the Perth Amboy train station, the facilities that will stand here promise to be a boon for the city and its surrounding communities,” said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin. “With repairs intending to preserve the station’s distinctive style, we’re looking forward to bolstering Perth Amboy’s historical identity and the city’s economy with accessible and upgraded local transportation infrastructure.”

“The renovation of the historic Perth Amboy Station is an investment into the future of our transportation system and the revitalization of the surrounding area,” said Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez. “District 19 residents are looking forward to a more modern, accessible, and comfortable local transit station, able to serve its diverse ridership for years to come.”

“Public transportation is vital for so many New Jerseyans, especially for those in our disabled community,” said Senator Patrick Diegnan, Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee. “Research has shown that many adults diagnosed with intellectual and physical disabilities face seemingly insurmountable hurdles in accessing our public transportation system. I am so pleased with the announcement of the accessibility renovations for the Perth Amboy Train Station. This is a significant step in the right direction of ensuring all New Jerseyans can independently and safely access our public transportation.”

“Today’s groundbreaking at the Perth Amboy Train Station is another step in the right direction for New Jersey’s transit system,” said Assembly Transportation and Independent Authority Committee Chairman Dan Benson. “The renovations will increase accessibility and further guarantee a better traveling experience for commuters.”

“Once complete, the renovated Perth Amboy Train Station will benefit not only the people and businesses of the City of Perth Amboy, but everyone in the greater Middlesex County region,” said Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners Director Ronald G. Rios. “The County is committed to providing and maintaining safe, secure, accessible public transportation solutions for our residents – for today and for years to come. These renovations will bring us another step closer toward accomplishing that goal.”

“Perth Amboy is a vital transportation hub connecting New York to our New Jersey shore beaches,” said Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin J. Caba. “This much-needed project aligns itself with our great state’s commitment to our residents in improving accessibility and enhancing the experience of commuters. I want to thank Governor Phil Murphy, our legislators, NJ TRANSIT, and previous administrations for their advocacy and commitment to making today possible.”

The Perth Amboy renovations are expected to be completed by the first half of 2024. Additional improvements to the station will include renovated restrooms, the installation of upgraded security cameras, and repairs to the pedestrian bridge as well as the eastbound and westbound buildings.

The station’s distinctive design elements, built in the Renaissance Revival architectural style when it was constructed in 1927, will be preserved in the new station.