New Jersey: Nicholas Lucia Pleads Guilty to Obstructing

New Jersey Man, Nicholas Lucia Pleads Guilty to Obstructing Pittsburgh Police During May 30, 2020 Protest

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A resident of Long Beach Township, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Nicholas Lucia, 26, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on May 30, 2020, Lucia knowingly and willfully threw an explosive device at uniformed Pittsburgh police officers, causing the obstruction, impediment and interference of law enforcement officers engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties.

Judge Schwab scheduled sentencing for June 7, 2022. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan D. Lusty is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

