New Jersey Man Raymond Reid Collins Jr. Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison For Possessing Child Pornographyd To 18 Months In Prison

New Jersey Man Raymond Reid Collins Jr. Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison For Possessing Child Pornography

(STL.News) – Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Raymond Reid Collins Jr. was sentenced yesterday to 18 months in prison for his possession of files containing sexually explicit images of a minor. COLLINS pled guilty on November 25, 2019, before U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, who imposed yesterday’s sentence.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “Raymond Reid Collins Jr. has rightly been sentenced to prison for possession of thousands of images of child pornography, including images of infants and toddlers being sexually abused and exploited.”

According to court filings and statements made at public court proceedings, between approximately August 2016 and October 2016, COLLINS possessed an online cloud storage account that contained approximately 12,600 files known to contain child pornography, including depictions of prepubescent children. Approximately 2,100 of those files involved depictions of infants and toddlers engaged in sexual activity.

In addition to the prison term, COLLINS, 59, of Madison, New Jersey, was sentenced to five years of supervised release, and will be required to pay restitution.

Mr. Berman praised the Federal Bureau of Investigation for its outstanding investigative work. Mr. Berman also thanked the New York City Police Department and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their invaluable assistance with this matter.

This case is being handled by the Office’s General Crimes Unit. Assistant United States Attorney Rushmi Bhaskaran is in charge of the prosecution.

