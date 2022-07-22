New Jersey Governor on Safer America Plan

Statement from Governor Murphy on President Biden’s Safer America Plan

“While some only give lip service to fighting crime for political reasons, President Biden’s Safer America Plan will actually combat crime with solid investments in what works. These federal investments will only magnify what we are already undertaking in New Jersey to make our communities safer. We are already leading on commonsense gun safety. We are already investing in proven community-based violence intervention initiatives. We are investing in an additional class of new State Troopers and providing grants for local police. The President’s Safer America Plan recognizes, as we do here in New Jersey, that there is no magic wand when it comes to combating crime, but that it takes broad-based investments in a range of initiatives and in all of our communities.”