New Jersey Governor on Global COVID Case Rise

Statement from Governor Murphy and Commissioner Persichilli on Global COVID Case Rise

NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy released the following statement:

We are closely watching the recent rise in global COVID numbers and, given both previous trends with regard to spread and our location as an international nexus for travel and trade, we do anticipate that we will eventually see an increase in the number of cases in New Jersey. We will continue to closely monitor virus activity in the state, in particular for impacts to our health care system.

However, at this time, we do not anticipate any need to reinstate universal statewide mandated protective measures. We encourage residents to stay up to date with vaccinations and boosters, get tested when exposed or sick, and monitor the state’s COVID-19 Activity Level (CALI) Report and CDC COVID Community Levels for awareness of local COVID-19 activity and CDC masking recommendations. Those who are immunocompromised or otherwise at high risk are encouraged to follow the guidance of their health care provider and the CDC.

We continue to be among the nation’s most-vaccinated states. Our health care infrastructure remains strong.

We are not going to manage COVID to zero nor are we impervious to the virus. We expect COVID to continue to mutate and cases to continue to ebb and flow. Moving to an endemic status still means we must all take personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones.