New Jersey Governor Murphy Takes Action on Legislation

April 13, 2022
Maryam Shah

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy signed the following bills into law:

  • A-2158/S-1367 (Verrelli/Scutari) – Allows member of PFRS who is police chief and fire department chief to serve until age 67 under certain conditions
  • A-2884/S-1885 (Jasey, Reynolds-Jackson, McKnight/Cunningham, Ruiz) – Revises State financial aid requirements to align with simplification of Free Application for Federal Student Aid under federal law
  • AJR-109/SJR-74 (Murphy, Dancer/Cryan, Stanfield) – Designates month of April of each year as “Military Child Appreciation Month” in NJ; designates last full week of April of each year as “Military Child Appreciation Week” in NJ