New Jersey Governor Murphy Takes Action on Legislation

NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy signed the following bills into law:

S-4139/A-6155 (Vitale, Madden/Conaway, Stanley, Mukherji) – Extends temporary emergency licensure of certain health care professionals

S-4161wGR/A-6113 (Beach/Stanley) – Removes requirement for promulgation by Governor of national census

A-6148/S-4221 (Karabinchak, Mukherji, Swain/Beach, Greenstein, Gopal) – Appropriates $37,174,636.71 from “New Jersey Library Construction Fund” to provide grants for construction, reconstruction, development, extension, improvement, and furnishing of New Jersey’s public libraries

A-6171/S-4219 (Quijano, Lopez, Coughlin, Mukherji/Cryan, Pou, Scutari) – Creates Office of Information Privacy; requires, upon request, redaction and nondisclosure of home address of judicial officers, prosecutors, law enforcement officers, and immediate family members thereof residing in same household; makes appropriation

A-6204/S-4263 (Wimberly/Singleton) – Concerns standards for distribution of certain HMFA loans for housing projects during state of emergency

A-6251/S-4277 (Timberlake, Benson, Wimberly/Ruiz, Singleton,) – Establishes “New Jersey Foreclosure Counseling Fund”