New Jersey Governor Murphy Takes Action on Legislation

Trenton, NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy signed the following bills into law:

A-2131/S-2227 (Tully, DePhillips, Freiman/Gopal, C.A. Brown) – Creates New Jersey Global War on Terrorism Medal.

A-3871/S-2231 (Karabinchak, Holley, Dunn/Diegnan, Madden) – Requires person taking written examination for permit to watch video of rights and responsibilities of driver stopped by law enforcement.

A-4182/S-2873 (Giblin, Wimberly, Calabrese/Singleton, Cryan) – Requires landlord to allow tenant to make rent payment using credit card during COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Murphy vetoed the following bill:

A-4525/S-3128 (Freiman, Mazzeo, Verrelli, Houghtaling/Pou, Sarlo, Cruz-Perez) – ABSOLUTE – Expands opportunities for restaurants, bars, distilleries and breweries to provide outdoor dining and permits certain farms to adjust operations in response to COVID-19 public health emergency.

