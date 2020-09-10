New Jersey Governor Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Observation of 9/11 Anniversary

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Today, Governor Phil Murphy ordered that U.S and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Friday, September 11, 2020, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 innocent people, of whom almost 700 were New Jersey residents, that were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

“The September 11th terrorist attacks occurred nineteen years ago, but the pain and sorrow are still fresh,” said Governor Murphy. “We will never forget the lives cut short that day, and the first responders who selflessly saved so many more from perishing.”

Copy of Executive Order #184

