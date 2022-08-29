New Jersey Governor – Investments into Atlantic City

Governor Murphy Highlights Direct State Investments into Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy visited Atlantic City to highlight recent State funding for the community, including millions of dollars in municipal aid in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) budget. As part of the Governor’s ongoing commitment to supporting communities throughout New Jersey, Atlantic City is one of many municipalities that will benefit from direct State investments in key areas such as public works projects.

“Over the past four years, we have worked to help restore fiscal responsibility and encourage Atlantic City to grow and thrive in order to make this a city of opportunity for local residents,” said Governor Murphy. “The investments in this year’s budget and other recent State support make it clear that we support and value Atlantic City, and will continue to work alongside city leadership to help this community prosper. From facilitating day-to-day operations to making critical infrastructure improvements, this funding will go a long way in benefitting countless Atlantic City families.”

“Since taking office in 2018, the Murphy Administration has done meaningful work to improve Atlantic City and guide its positive trajectory. Aside from the investments highlighted today, we’ve expanded professional training to build the capacity of municipal staff, provided the City with state experts they can turn to for help in local government operations, and allocated significant funding for projects in neighborhood revitalization, flood mitigation, community policing, and youth development,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs (DCA). “At the height of the pandemic, we created the Atlantic City Restart and Recovery Working Group, which continues to meet to help the city become economically and socially stronger. This commitment of time, talent, and treasure is working and the Governor and I look forward to our continued partnership with city leaders to ensure a bright future for Atlantic City.”

The FY2023 budget includes more than $43 million in direct municipal aid, including $2.15 million from the one-time Municipal Relief Fund – all of which will help day-to-day operations in the city. Additional funding for Atlantic City includes $2 million from the Anti-Violence Out-of-School Youth Summer Program line-item to help provide local children with safe educational and recreational opportunities, and $20 million in federal funds that the New Jersey Department of Transportation secured for the city to enable critical infrastructure updates to Route 40.

The State also assisted Atlantic City in putting together a successful application to FEMA for a Flood Mitigation Assistance grant of over $5 million to improve a local canal that helps alleviate flash flooding in the area to protect residents and their homes.

Further funding includes over $16.6 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Transitional Aid that was recently allocated to Atlantic City to meet needs in areas such as:

Over $3.9 million for public works projects and resources including boardwalk repairs and vehicles such as vac trucks, a street sweeper, and a trash truck

$5 million for a citywide camera installation project

$1 million for boardwalk repairs

$3 million for the city’s Energy Savings Improvement Program to help make local buildings more energy efficient

$1.3 million for fire engines

$350,000 for HVAC upgrades to the police communications building

$1 million for a boardwalk expansion project, which will help make the boardwalk more ADA-compliant

“Line items often have impact in ways we cannot appreciate until we stand side by side with communities like we have here in Atlantic City today,” said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin. “I am proud of our historic budget this year, which builds critically on the future of New Jersey communities by focusing on affordability and investing in local economic development to create jobs and sustain families. The over $40 million in direct aid for Atlantic City is just one of several examples across the state of how we are delivering relief to address the everyday needs of hard working New Jerseyans.”

“I’m proud to be able to join our State and Local leaders as we highlight some of the amazing community investments being made in Atlantic City,” said Senator Vince Polistina. “Atlantic City has faced real challenges, but by working across party lines, we were able to secure funding that will allow for many needed projects to be completed. We look forward to continuing to work with the Governor’s office to make sure Atlantic City can get itself back on the right track.”

“We came into office on a promise of putting Atlantic County ahead of party; and are pleased that the State of New Jersey met and matched our promise and continues to show its interest in the betterment of Atlantic City,” said Assemblywoman Claire Swift. “The 5 million for a city-wide camera program and 2 million for anti-violence Youth Summer program will help reduce crime and guide our children in the right direction. AC must be clean and safe, and these funds will help us do just that.”

“As a former mayor of Atlantic City, I can’t say enough how life-changing these funds will be,” said Assemblyman Don Guardian. “Around 5.9 million for public works and boardwalk maintenance, significant funding for day-to-day operations, and of course 3 million for improvements to Atlantic City’s energy infrastructure will be a strong step to putting AC back on the map.”

“It’s truly a great day here in the city of Atlantic City when we get the resources from the state for some much need projects,” said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. “For as long as I can remember, administrations and elected officials wanted to have a citywide surveillance camera program in the city of Atlantic City to have the entire city under surveillance. I’m happy to say this historic and significant funding announcement is happening under the Small Administration. In addition to the enhancement with cameras, we applaud the state for their assistance in significant investments in our public works department, fire department, and an Energy Savings Improvement Program. It’s a GREAT Day Here in The City of Atlantic City.”

“This funding is further evidence of the Murphy administration’s deep commitment to our partnership as we continue to utilize these crucial resources to improve upon the quality of life and commerce offered by our great city,” said Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey. “As the Atlantic County Commissioner for the 1st District, I applaud these investments and look forward to continuing to bring to term our shared vision for the Great City of Atlantic City.”

