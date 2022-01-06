New Jersey Governor – Income Eligibility for PAAD

Governor Murphy Announces Expanded Income Eligibility for Prescription Drug Assistance Programs

Expanded Income Eligibility is Largest One-Time Increase in History of the Programs

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy announced that income limits for the Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (PAAD) and the Senior Gold Prescription Discount drug assistance programs have increased by $10,000, making drug prices more affordable and benefitting over 20,000 seniors. Raising the income threshold, which was part of Governor Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget, is the largest one-time increase in the history of both the PAAD and Senior Gold Prescription Discount drug assistance programs. This initiative is a part of the Governor’s ongoing and broader commitment and programming to make health care more affordable for New Jersey residents across provider, insurance, and prescription drug costs.

“Few issues have a greater financial impact on New Jersey families than the ever-increasing cost of prescription drugs,” said Governor Murphy. “Making New Jersey a more affordable place to call home means working to address the cost of prescription drug medicine. I am extremely proud of the progress we have made with this historic benefit increase that will expand benefits to thousands of New Jerseyans.”

“We know when budgets are tight, individuals are faced with difficult decisions like stretching their medication or leaving prescriptions unfilled,” said New Jersey Department of Human Services Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman. “This historic benefit increase will allow many older residents and individuals with disabilities to qualify for the first time for prescription savings. If you need assistance affording medication and think you may be eligible, we encourage you to apply,”

“Cost should not be a barrier to medicine,” said New Jersey Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services Director Louise Rush. “By expanding the income eligibility to the PAAD and Senior Gold prescription assistance programs, we are opening these savings to more residents who need the help.”

“For too many, access to critical medications means being able to afford the cost of them. This administration has prioritized health care affordability for consumers across provider, insurance, and prescription drug costs,” said Shabnam Salih, Director of the Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency. “Today’s program expansion will help many New Jersey residents by alleviating some of the cost burden of prescription drugs for more eligible residents.”

The PAAD and Senior Gold Prescription Discount drug assistant programs are available to residents 65 and older and those with disabilities. PAAD cuts drug prices to $5 for covered generic drugs and $7 for covered name brands. Senior Gold cuts prices in half after a $15 copay for covered prescriptions. The PAAD program income limits are now $38,769 if single and $45,270 for a couple. The Senior Gold Prescription Discount program limits are now $48,769 if single and $55,270 if married. Assets are not an eligibility consideration for either program.

Income limits for the Lifeline utility assistance program and the Hearing Aid Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (HAAAD) program have also increased by $10,000, as those programs are tied to PAAD.

Eligible older residents and individuals with disabilities are urged to apply now through the NJSave online application, download an application from the NJSave webpage, or ask for a paper application by calling 1-800-792-9745. Online and paper applications are available in English and Spanish.