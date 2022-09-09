New Jersey Flags at Half-Staff for 9/11 Anniversary

Governor Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Observation of 9/11 Anniversary

TRENTON (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities from sunset on Friday, September 9, 2022, until sunrise on Monday, September 12, 2022, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 innocent people, of whom almost 700 were New Jersey residents, that were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

“On the anniversary of September 11th, we mourn the nearly 3,000 lives taken from us and honor the bravery of the many heroes who risked their lives that day,” said Governor Murphy. “As we come together in remembrance, we will continue to be guided by the strength that has led our nation over the last 21 years. We will preserve the legacy of those we lost through our prayers, our actions, and by living up to our singular American ideal — that our greatest strength is the unity we find among our differences.”

For a copy of Executive Order No. 306, click here.

