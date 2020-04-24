New Jersey Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Paterson

(STL.News) – The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred yesterday, April 23, on Carroll Street in Paterson, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries.

The decedent has been identified as Luan Agolli, 42, of Pequannock, N.J.

The investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the New Jersey State Police Homicide Unit.

According to the preliminary investigation, uniformed officers from the Paterson Police Department responded at approximately 4:09 p.m. yesterday to a 9-1-1 call reporting a man with a gun in the first block of Carroll Street. When officers arrived, they encountered the subject, later identified as Agolli, who was armed with a handgun and walking in and around the intersection of Carroll and Harrison Streets. For several minutes, Agolli ignored repeated commands from the officers to drop his weapon and, instead, continued to walk in and out of the intersection, holding the gun in his hand and, at times, raising it. During the standoff, officers fired at Agolli, fatally wounding him. Emergency medical personnel responded and Agolli was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted pursuant to a law enacted in January 2019, Senate Bill 1036, which requires that the Attorney General’s Office conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

