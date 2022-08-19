New Jersey – Affordable Supplies for Parents

ICYMI: NJ’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday Makes Essential Supplies More Affordable for Parents, Teachers & Students

TRENTON (STL.News) With the back-to-school season around the corner, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury is reminding parents, teachers, and students to take advantage of the statewide back-to-school sales tax holiday that begins next weekend.

The 10-day sales tax holiday, which runs Saturday, August 27 through Monday, September 5, will make school supplies and other essential items more affordable for families and educators.

“Back-to-school shopping can be stressful on its own, but it can be even more stressful for those parents, students, and teachers who are struggling to make ends meet,” said Governor Murphy. “As inflation remains a central worry, this sales tax holiday is one of the ways in which we are prioritizing affordability for our families. This holiday will cut the cost for the most essential items needed for educational success and help make New Jersey more affordable.”

“For many families and educators, there are understandable worries about preparing their children for the school year or stocking their classrooms with supplies amidst the increasing cost of goods nationwide,” said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio. “This sales tax holiday will help hardworking parents and teachers across our state stretch their dollars a little further and fill the annual back-to-school shopping ritual with excitement rather than worry.”

The sales tax holiday will apply to items bought both in-store and online.

Tax exempt supplies and equipment include: (1) school supplies, such as pens and pencils, notebooks, and binders; (2) school art supplies, such as paints and paintbrushes, clay, and glazes; (3) school instructional materials, such as reference books, reference maps, globes, textbooks, and workbooks; (4) computers with a sales price less than $3,000; and (5) school computer supplies with a sales price less than $1,000, such as computer storage equipment, printers, and personal digital assistants.

For more details on qualifying items, visit the Division of Taxation’s website.

