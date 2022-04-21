New Haven: Tashaun Fair Sentenced for Selling Crack

New Haven Man, Tashaun Fair Sentenced to Federal Prison for Selling Crack

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that TASHAUN FAIR, 29, of New Haven, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 21 months of imprisonment, followed by one year of supervised release, for distributing crack.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2020, the FBI’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force and New Haven Police Department conducted an investigation into narcotics trafficking and related criminal activity in and around New Haven. In November 2020, Fair was intercepted over a court-authorized wiretap ordering distribution quantities of crack from his associate, Devaro Taylor. Fair then sold the drug to his own customers.

Fair has been detained since his arrest on January 26, 2021. On May 25, 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of use of a telephone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony.

Fair’s criminal history includes several convictions, including two convictions related to his involvement in gunpoint robberies.

Taylor has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

The FBI’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force includes members from the New Haven Police Department, Milford Police Department, Hamden Police Department, East Haven Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and West Haven Police Department assisted the investigation.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel J. Gentile and Marc H. Silverman through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations through a prosecutor-led and intelligence-driven approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today