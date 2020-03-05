New Haven Man Musa Hill Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Distributing Drugs, Including Fentanyl Pills

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that Musa Hill, 47, of New Haven, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to 72 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised relase, for distributing cocaine, crack, heroin and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, an investigation conducted by the DEA’s New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad revealed that Hill was obtaining cocaine from a source in the Bronx, New York, and heroin from a source in New Haven. He converted some of the cocaine he received into crack cocaine, and then sold the narcotics to customers and also provided narcotics to a co-defendant for distribution to a network of customers. During the investigation, law enforcement made controlled purchases of crack, heroin and hundreds of counterfeit oxycodone pills from Hill. The vast majority of the counterfeit pills contained fentanyl.

Hill has been detained since his arrest on June 25, 2019. On November 20, 2019, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, controlled substances.

The DEA Tactical Diversion Squad includes officers from the Bristol, Hamden, Meriden, Monroe, New Britain, New Haven, Wallingford, Watertown and West Haven Police Departments. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer R. Laraia.

