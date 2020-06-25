New Haven Man Jesus Seguinot Sentenced to 30 Months in Federal Prison for Drug and Gun Offenses

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Jesus Seguinot, also known as “Chuchi,” 30, of New Haven, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 30 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for drug distribution and gun possession offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 16, 2018, New Haven Police officers executed a state search warrant at Seguinot’s apartment on Congress Avenue and seized approximately 65 grams of cocaine, approximately 114 grams of marijuana, other items used to process and package drugs for distribution, and $5,480 in cash. Seguinot was arrested on state charges at that time.

On April 20, 2018, Stamford Police officers arrested Seguinot in Stamford after they found him in possession approximately 80 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, a quantity of marijuana, a digital scale, drug packaging materials, and $1,613 in cash.

On May 17, 2018, a search of Seguinot’s new residence on Stevens Street in New Haven revealed approximately 20 grams of crack cocaine, drug packaging materials, a scale with white residue, a .38 caliber bullet on his bedroom nightstand, and a loaded .38 Special Taurus revolver with an obliterated serial number. He was arrested on state charges on May 26, 2018.

Prior to May 2018, Seguinot had been convicted in state court of felony drug, weapon and other offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

On July 22, 2018, Seguinot sold a quantity of cocaine to another individual for $20 on Liberty Street in New Haven. He was arrested on state charges on July 27, 2018.

Seguinot has been detained since his federal arrest on April 11, 2019. On November 14, 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, New Haven Police Department and Stamford Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Stolfi Collins.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE