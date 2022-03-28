New Hampshire Releases Paid Family Medical Leave RFP

New Hampshire Releases Paid Family Medical Leave Request for Proposal (RFP)

Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Departments of Administrative Services and Employment Security, with assistance from the Insurance Department, released a Request for Proposal (RFP) that seeks a commercial insurance carrier to fully insure and administer the Granite State Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) Plan.

The plan – which includes no income tax – provides participating employees in New Hampshire with 60% of their average weekly wage for up to six weeks per year for specified leaves of absence from the workplace.

“A statewide, private-market, truly voluntary paid leave plan does not exist in any other state, and New Hampshire is leading the way,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “After years of talk, we are finally moving forward with a viable paid leave product that is available to anyone who wants it and forced upon no one who does not. Today is another step in the right direction for New Hampshire families!”

A provision of the 2022/2023 State Budget Trailer Bill (HB2) requires the State to implement a voluntary paid family and medical leave plan. The PFML plan affords an alternative to a mandatory program by providing voluntary access to a benefit for all employees working for a business in New Hampshire. An employer of any size may elect to participate and a business enterprise tax (BET) credit equal to 50% of the premium paid by those sponsoring employers is available.

“With this voluntary plan, New Hampshire has once again shown how innovative approaches to public policy issues can provide viable solutions,” said Deputy Insurance Commissioner DJ Bettencourt. “The NHID has an obligation to ensure that any law passed by the legislature and Governor is implemented successfully, and we are committed to fulfilling that duty with the best interests of Granite Staters in mind.”

“This is a critical program providing current and future workers here in the Granite State with the choice to take paid time away from work to care for family or care for themselves,” said Deputy Commissioner Richard Lavers of Employment Security. “New Hampshire is yet again differentiating itself from other states in the region and the country as we continue to strive to do all that we can to attract and retain essential workforce for our growing employer base.”