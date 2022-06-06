New Hampshire – Order Ending Cash Tolls for Funeral

Governor Chris Sununu Signs Executive Order Ending Cash Tolls for Funeral Processions

Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu signed Executive Order 2022-05, Exempting Funeral Processions From Paying Tolls on New Hampshire Turnpikes.

“A few weeks ago in a meeting with representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a member asked if there was anything the state could do to ease the pain on grieving families traveling to pay their final respects,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “He’s right – families should not have to pay for tolls while traveling as part of a funeral procession. To that end, I have signed an Executive Order, effective immediately, to direct our toll attendants working in the cash lanes at our toll booths to waive the toll fare for participants in funeral processions.”

Note: A letter Governor Sununu wrote to Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan . can be read here.