New Hampshire Licenses Over 650 Nurses in Three Weeks

Concord, NH (STL.News) Today, Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement after the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC) confirmed that the State licensed over 650 nurses in a three week period following Governor Chris Sununu’s Executive Order 2021-12 .pdf Icon, regarding “all actions completed in order to increase licensed health care workforce and hospital capacity.”

“As a result of our Executive Order, we have fast tracked flexibility and granted licenses to over 650 nurses,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “We are breaking down barriers to ensure our health care system has the staffing needed to respond to this winter surge, and I would like to thank OPLC for their expedited work in helping get nurses on the front lines of our hospitals.”

“OPLC thanks Governor Sununu for his leadership in assisting OPLC and the Board of Nursing to make necessary changes to the licensure process and reduce barriers to workforce entry,” said OPLC Executive Director Lindsey Courtney. “OPLC looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the Board of Nursing to identify ways to eliminate unnecessary licensure requirements, increase portability of nurses licensed in other states, and to expedite the licensing timeframes overall.”

From December 1st through December 20th, 658 total licenses were issued for health care nurses to practice in New Hampshire.

Note: For more information, or for questions related to the licensing process, OPLC Executive Director Lindsey Courtney is available for interviews, and can be contacted at lindsey.b.courtney@oplc.nh.gov.