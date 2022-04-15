New Hampshire Governor’s Housing Fund Approved

Governor Chris Sununu’s Transformative $100 Million Housing Fund Approved

Concord, NH (STL.News) Today, Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement after the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted to accept and expend Governor Chris Sununu’s $100M InvestNH Housing Fund at their April 15, 2022 meeting:

“As a result of our InvestNH Fund, more housing will get built and our workforce will grow – a once-in-a-generation, historic investment,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Our focus remains on building as many units as quickly as possible, and this $100M investment will transform New Hampshire’s housing market, providing better outcomes for our citizens.”

Today’s vote comes after Governor Chris Sununu, state officials, and local business owners highlighted the importance of the InvestNH Fund at a press conference earlier this week. This historic investment is designed to increase affordable rental units in place for lower and middle income workers to support our health care and child care providers, machinists, teachers, and others.

