New Hampshire Governor Signs 11 Bills Into Law

Concord, NH (STL.News) Please see below for a list of eleven bills signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu today:

HB 398, making an appropriation to the Department of Environmental Services for funding eligible wastewater projects

HB 418, relative to Supreme Court reporting

HB 457, relative to the meetings of the Legislative Youth Advisory Council

HB 1016-FN, relative to licensing of speech-language specialists

HB 1029, relative to the Claremont police commission

HB 1062, relative to the duties of the Electrology Advisory Committee

HB 1074, relative to notice to a chartered public school of a special education services meeting

HB 1228-FN, relative to recommendations of the joint committee on dedicated funds

HB 1327, including diabetes in the conditions listed for eligibility for a service animal

HB 1437-FN, relative to registration plates for antique farm tractors

HB 1575-FN, relative to waiver of tuition in the university system and community college system