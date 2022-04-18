Politics

New Hampshire Governor Signs 11 Bills Into Law

April 18, 2022
Maryam Shah

Concord, NH (STL.News) Please see below for a list of eleven bills signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu today:

  • HB 398, making an appropriation to the Department of Environmental Services for funding eligible wastewater projects
  • HB 418, relative to Supreme Court reporting
  • HB 457, relative to the meetings of the Legislative Youth Advisory Council
  • HB 1016-FN, relative to licensing of speech-language specialists
  • HB 1029, relative to the Claremont police commission
  • HB 1062, relative to the duties of the Electrology Advisory Committee
  • HB 1074, relative to notice to a chartered public school of a special education services meeting
  • HB 1228-FN, relative to recommendations of the joint committee on dedicated funds
  • HB 1327, including diabetes in the conditions listed for eligibility for a service animal
  • HB 1437-FN, relative to registration plates for antique farm tractors
  • HB 1575-FN, relative to waiver of tuition in the university system and community college system