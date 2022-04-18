New Hampshire Governor Signs 11 Bills Into Law

Concord, NH (STL.News) Please see below for a list of eleven bills signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu today:
- HB 398, making an appropriation to the Department of Environmental Services for funding eligible wastewater projects
- HB 418, relative to Supreme Court reporting
- HB 457, relative to the meetings of the Legislative Youth Advisory Council
- HB 1016-FN, relative to licensing of speech-language specialists
- HB 1029, relative to the Claremont police commission
- HB 1062, relative to the duties of the Electrology Advisory Committee
- HB 1074, relative to notice to a chartered public school of a special education services meeting
- HB 1228-FN, relative to recommendations of the joint committee on dedicated funds
- HB 1327, including diabetes in the conditions listed for eligibility for a service animal
- HB 1437-FN, relative to registration plates for antique farm tractors
- HB 1575-FN, relative to waiver of tuition in the university system and community college system