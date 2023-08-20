New Hampshire Governor – NH Has the Lowest Unemployment

Lowest Unemployment Rate in America: New Hampshire Economy Soars

Concord, NH (STL.News) Friday, after new data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that New Hampshire alone has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement:

“New Hampshire earned the #1 ranking for economic opportunity for a reason,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “We’ve cut taxes again and again, we’ve slashed red tape to make it easier than ever to work in the Granite State, and we’ve become a destination for families and businesses alike as the fastest growing state in New England. THE NEW HAMPSHIRE MODEL WORKS!”

