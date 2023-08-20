Facebook Twitter
HomeBusinessNew Hampshire Governor - NH Has the Lowest Unemployment
Business

New Hampshire Governor – NH Has the Lowest Unemployment

Smith
By Smith
0
16
New Hampshire Governor - NH Has the Lowest Unemployment
New Hampshire Governor - NH Has the Lowest Unemployment

Lowest Unemployment Rate in America: New Hampshire Economy Soars

Concord, NH (STL.News) Friday, after new data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that New Hampshire alone has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement:

New Hampshire earned the #1 ranking for economic opportunity for a reason,” said Governor Chris Sununu.  “We’ve cut taxes again and again, we’ve slashed red tape to make it easier than ever to work in the Granite State, and we’ve become a destination for families and businesses alike as the fastest growing state in New England.  THE NEW HAMPSHIRE MODEL WORKS!”

SOURCE: New Hampshire Governor

Previous article
Mississippi Governor – Unemployment Rate Hits Record Low
Next article
Texas Outpaces Nation In Jobs Growth
Smith
Smithhttps://stlouisweb.design/
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Facebook Twitter

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright © 2023 STL.News
MORE STORIES
Texas Outpaces Nation In Jobs Growth

Texas Outpaces Nation In Jobs Growth