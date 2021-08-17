Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu wrote to United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken requesting information on the situation in Afghanistan regarding New Hampshire residents.
Related Articles
Oklahoma Governor Appoints Shelly Paulk to Tax Commission
Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced today he has appointed State Budget Director Shelly Paulk to the Oklahoma Tax Commission for a six-year term pending State Senate confirmation. Paulk has worked for the State of Oklahoma since […]
Texas Governor Abbott Appoints 5 To Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board
Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Cirenia Terrazas and reappointed Michael Lunsford, D.P.M. and Joe E. Martin, D.P.M. to the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. Additionally, […]
Hawai‘i Governor David Ige Announced Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program
HONOLULU, HI (STL.News) –At the news briefing, Gov. Ige announced the launch of the State of Hawai‘i Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program (RRHAP). This program provides assistance for Hawai‘i renters who have experienced a reduction in […]