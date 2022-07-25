New Hampshire Governor Issues Executive Order

Governor Chris Sununu Issues Executive Order 2022-06

Concord, NH – Today, Governor Chris Sununu signed Executive Order 2022-06, an order establishing the New Hampshire Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.

“The establishment of this commission is another step in implementing the important recommendations for reforms by our LEACT Commission,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “This newly formed commission will guide New Hampshire’s fantastic law enforcement agencies to achieve and maintain the best practices, policies, training, supervision, and competence when enforcing the law and keeping communities safe, and accreditation provides a systemic pathway for self-assessment and compliance with professional standards.