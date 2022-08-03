New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Signs SB 234

Governor Chris Sununu Signs SB 234

Concord, NH – Today, Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement after signing SB 234, requiring student identification cards to include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, into law this morning:

“When Martha Dickey calls, we take action,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Super proud to sign a bill today that requires every public school ID in NH to include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. Martha and Paul Dickey have channeled their tragedy into action, and we are grateful for their work. If this bill helps save one life, it’s worth it. Every student and family should have equal opportunity to access lifesaving services, and this bill moves us forward. New Hampshire is tackling our mental health challenges, and we are adding more and more investments everyday.”