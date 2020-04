New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Letter to Secretary Azar and Administrator Verma Requesting 1135 Waiver

Concord, NH (STL.News) Yesterday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu sent a letter to Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma requesting an 1135 waiver for New Hampshire. PDF copy of letter.