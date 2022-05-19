New Hampshire Flags to Half-Staff For Memorial Ceremony

Governor Chris Sununu Directs Flags to Half-Staff in Recognition of Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu has directed flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday, May 20, 2022 from sunrise to sunset in recognition of the New Hampshire Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Ceremony.

The 30th Annual Memorial Ceremony, to be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 recognizes and honors members of New Hampshire law enforcement who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The ceremony will be held at the Law Enforcement Memorial, located on the lawn of the Legislative Office Building at 25 Capitol Street, Concord, NH 03301. The ceremony is open to the public.

A livestream of the ceremony will be available here.