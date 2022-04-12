New Hampshire Establishes Commission on Violence

Governor Chris Sununu Establishes the Governor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Stalking

Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu signed Executive Order 2022-03 establishing the Governor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking following a recommendation from the Task Force on Domestic Violence Cases in the New Hampshire Judicial Branch recommending the Commission be reconvened. The Commission previously stopped meeting in 2013.

“We must keep victims safe and hold offenders accountable,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Combating and preventing domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking remains a priority for my administration and I am looking forward to working with this group so that we can develop, support, and implement initiatives that address the needs of victims and survivors.”

The Commission shall consist of the following members who shall be nominated by the organization listed for appointment by, and to serve at the pleasure of, the Governor: