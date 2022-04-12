New Hampshire Establishes Commission on Violence

Governor Chris Sununu Establishes the Governor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Stalking
Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu signed Executive Order 2022-03 establishing the Governor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking following a recommendation from the Task Force on Domestic Violence Cases in the New Hampshire Judicial Branch recommending the Commission be reconvened. The Commission previously stopped meeting in 2013.
“We must keep victims safe and hold offenders accountable,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Combating and preventing domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking remains a priority for my administration and I am looking forward to working with this group so that we can develop, support, and implement initiatives that address the needs of victims and survivors.”
The Commission shall consist of the following members who shall be nominated by the organization listed for appointment by, and to serve at the pleasure of, the Governor:
- The Department of Justice Office of Victim/Witness Assistance designee;
- The New Hampshire Attorney General or designee;
- A County Attorney recommended by the New Hampshire County Attorneys’ Association;
- A circuit court prosecutor recommended by the Attorney General;
- The New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence designee;
- A New Hampshire Bar Association designee from 603 Legal;
- A Judicial Branch designee from the branch’s domestic violence standing committee;
- The Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services or designee;
- A member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives as recommended by the Speaker;
- A member of the New Hampshire Senate as recommended by the Senate President;
- Two (2) members of New Hampshire law enforcement, one representing a rural community, one representing an urban community, recommended by the New Hampshire Chiefs of Police Association;
- A provider of Batterer’s Intervention Programming, appointed by the Governor;
- The Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Corrections or designee;
- The Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Safety or designee;
- The New Hampshire Public Defender’s Office designee; and
- Two (2) additional members, appointed by the Governor.