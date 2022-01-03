New Hampshire – Delay in Monoclonal Antibody Teams

Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu announced that the Federal Government notified the State of New Hampshire that the monoclonal antibody teams that were supposed to arrive today (1/3) are being delayed. The Federal Government indicated they are working on deploying teams by next week, but due to overwhelming demand and need across the country, the deployment to New Hampshire would be delayed.

“While we were surprised by the delay in their arrival, we are appreciative of the federal government’s assistance,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Since making our initial request a month ago, their assistance has become even more critical now as we manage the peak of the winter surge.”