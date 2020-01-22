New feature allows online registration to speak at Dallas Texas Council Meetings

DALLAS, TX (STL.News) The Dallas City Secretary debuted a new, easy-to-navigate website with a new feature allowing online speaker registration. The online speaker registration portal takes minutes to complete and sends a request to the City Secretary’s Office with the option to select morning or afternoon times to speak and to request a translator.

“This new function will make the registration process easier for the public to make their voices heard during City Council meetings,” said City Secretary Bilierae Johnson.

The redesigned website will function as a one-stop-shop for commonly requested information like open records, ethics, boards & commissions and more.

Click here to view the new website.