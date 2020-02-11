New Data: Arizona Exports Reach Record Level

(STL.News) – Arizona ranked sixth in the nation for exports percent increase from 2018 to 2019, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, growing to $24.7 billion, a record high for Arizona. Arizona exports increased 9.7 percent and ranked in the top 20 for exports by dollar value.

“Increasing trade means more jobs and opportunities for Arizonans,” said Governor Ducey. “Our relationships with our largest trading partners have never been stronger, and with the recent ratification of the USMCA, we’re ready to take these partnerships even further. My thanks to the business and community leaders, hardworking employees and our lawmakers who work to strengthen the state’s trade relationships and grow the economy.”

Arizona’s exports to Mexico—the state’s number one international trade partner—grew by 7 percent. Manufacturing exports increased 7.5 percent, totaling $20.9 billion — the highest export amount in terms of dollars since the data have been tracked. Arizona’s largest exports by dollar value include:

Aerospace parts and products: $3.8 billion

Semiconductor and other electronic components: $3.5 billion

Metal ores: $2 billion



Other fabricated metal products: $1.5 billion

Electrical equipment and components, not elsewhere classified: $1.2 billion

