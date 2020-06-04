New Castle Man Matthew Bauer Admits He Unlawfully Imported Heroin from the Netherlands

(STL.News) – A former resident of New Castle, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of unlawfully importing heroin into the United States, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Matthew Bauer, 44, pleaded guilty to one count before Senior United States District Judge Joy Flowers Conti.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on January 29, 019, United States Postal Inspector obtained a search warrant for a package addressed to Bauer. The Inspectors discovered 3.5 grams of heroin inside the parcel. The following day, an undercover Postal Inspector delivered the package to Bauer. Bauer was placed under arrest after he opened the package. Bauer consented to a search of his house and home computer. A search of the computer revealed that on January 23, 2019, Bauer ordered 50 grams of heroin from a dark web vendor based in the Netherlands. Bauer used bitcoin to pay for the heroin. A parcel containing the heroin arrived in the United States on January 26, 2019, and was subsequently seized.

Judge Conti scheduled sentencing for September 23, 2020 at 11:00 am. The law provides for a total sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of $2,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the defendant was remanded into custody.

Assistant United States AttorneyMichael Leo Ivory is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The United States Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Bauer.

