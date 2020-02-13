New Castle Man Delaughn Searcy Admits Distributing Crack Cocaine

(STL.News) – A resident of Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty in federal court in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Delaughn Searcy, age 24, formerly of New Castle, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base, in the form commonly known as crack, before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan.

In connection with the guilty plea, the Court was advised that on or about April 10, 2019, Delaughn Searcy distributed more than 28 grams of crack cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Judge Horan scheduled the sentencing for June 3, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. The law provides for a sentence of not less than 5 years nor more than 40 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $5,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Yvonne M. Saadi is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Delaughn Searcy.

