New Carrollton Man, Retiree Celebrates Big Lottery Win

New Carrollton, Maryland Retiree wins $100,000 playing Cash Club scratch off

It’s an exciting time for a lucky lottery player from Prince George’s County. He’s won small amounts in the past, but recently celebrated a $100,000 top-prize win on the $10 Cash Club scratch-off ticket.

The 57-year-old landed the lucky ticket at New Carrollton Liquors, located at 8433 Annapolis Road in Hyattsville. He also enjoys playing Lottery draw games, but on this particular day he decided to try his luck with a scratch-off ticket. He checked his ticket after scratching it in the store and learned immediately that he was a big winner.

“I was very happy about my win,” he said, adding that he left the store and put the ticket in a safe place until he was able to redeem it at Lottery headquarters. The New Carrollton resident said he doesn’t plan to share news with anyone, but he does plan to put his winnings toward a house and a new car.

New Carrollton Liquors also benefits from this winning ticket, as the store will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling a $100,000 top-prize winner. The Cash Club ticket launched in December 2019 and two of its $100,000 top prizes remain unclaimed, along with seven second-tier prizes of $10,000 and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.

