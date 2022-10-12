New cap on renewable energy revenue not a windfall tax, claims Jacob Rees-Mogg

T he Business and Energy Secretary was under fire today after he claimed that new restrictions on energy company profits were not a “windfall tax”.

The Government’s new Energy Prices Bill includes a clampdown on the yields of renewable power companies and will see revenues capped in England and Wales.

Having previously rejected calls to impose a windfall tax on energy giants, the news provoked accusations that No?10 had performed another U-turn.

Liz Truss set out her opposition to the levy during her Tory leadership campaign.

Jacob Rees-Mogg told Times Radio: “I don’t think anyone in their right mind would call it a windfall tax.

“The intervention in the market is done on the basis of limiting the gas price which feeds through to the electricity price.

“This feeds through to participants within the market.

“So, if we had capped the wholesale price of gas rather than the retail price of gas, this would have affected the renewable generators anyway.”

The Government on Tuesday night said it was issuing a temporary “cost-plus revenue limit” for renewable and nuclear electricity generators that will restrict profits but “allow generators to cover their costs, plus receive an appropriate revenue”.

It will come into force at the start of next year.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said: “Jacob Rees-Mogg is taking the British people for fools.

“Everyone can see this is just a windfall tax by another name, and that the government has caved in with yet another U-turn on their botched budget.”

Labour also claimed that the move shows the Government had now accepted the logic of a windfall tax.

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said: “After months of telling the country they were utterly opposed to the principle of a windfall tax, they have been dragged kicking and screaming to implement it.

He told the Today programme: “I’m afraid the problem about bad government – and we have bad government – is that they don’t just make mistakes, they do the wrong thing. And when they do the right thing, they don’t do it in the right way.”

The Government has so far not said whether cheaper gas generators and coal power plants, which also benefited from the current set-up, would be impacted by the new rules.

“The precise mechanics of the temporary cost-plus revenue limit will be subject to a consultation to be launched shortly,” the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.