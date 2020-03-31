New Britain Optician Group Pays More Than $263K to Resolve False Claims Allegations

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney John H. Durham and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong today announced that YOUR EYES OF NEW BRITAIN, INC., and its owner, CAROL SANDERSON, have entered into a civil settlement with the federal and state governments in which they will pay more than $263,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the federal and state False Claims Acts.

Your Eyes of New Britain, Inc. (“Your Eyes”) is an optician group located on East Main Street in New Britain. The allegations against Your Eyes and Sanderson arise out of improper billing for optical services. The government alleges that Your Eyes and Sanderson improperly submitted claims to Medicaid when dispensing new pairs of glasses by billing for both an initial fitting and for a repair. Instead of providing repair services, Your Eyes and Sanderson were providing final adjustments to the glasses, which was a service included in the initial fitting. The U.S. and the State of Connecticut contend that these claims for repairs, or final adjustments, constituted false claims submitted to the Medicaid program.

To resolve the allegations under the federal and state False Claims Acts, Your Eyes and Sanderson have agreed to pay $263,488.50 to the federal and state governments for conduct occurring between January 1, 2014, and April 30, 2019.

This matter was investigated by the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Kaczmarek, and by Assistant Attorney General Gregory O’Connell of the Attorney General’s Office.

